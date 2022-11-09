Females hailed as the future of engineering

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – YOUNG women should feel encouraged to consider engineering as a profession.

This comes as pupils across South Africa begin considering future careers and selecting subjects for 2023.

Gender diversity in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) remains alarmingly low.

Felicia Dolo, Process Engineer of Erudite, the engineering, procurement, and construction management company, believes engineering is one of the most exciting careers available because it offers a platform for lifelong learning.

“It’s empowering and enabling, allowing you (women) to think independently and solve complex problems,” she said.

Dolo encouraged high school learners, particularly female, to pursue physical science and mathematics and subsequently engineering.

“If you want to pursue engineering, don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it.”

Dolo adds that minerals and mining related engineering, in particular, is one of the most exciting fields available.

She said mining is currently in a period of rapid change, moving towards more sustainable solutions.

“Young, fresh-minded engineers are needed to drive efforts onward and I hope to see more women step forward and contribute their unique abilities to ever-expanding sustainable projects,” Dolo said.

Erudite is involved in several global mining projects in countries such as Madagascar, Namibia, Peru, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.

Dolo’s journey towards becoming a professional engineer began at a young age, with support from family and teachers.

“I was a curious child,’ she recalled.

“I was the little girl who always wanted to understand why sound was coming from the radio, or how kitchen appliances worked, and wouldn’t stop asking until I received a satisfying answer or could open something to find out for myself,” Dolo said.

Latest statistics from the Engineering Council of South Africa reveals that only six in every 100 professional engineers are female.

– CAJ News