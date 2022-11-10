Xiaomi expands in SA with Sandton grand opening

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – XIAOMI, the designer and manufacturer of consumer electronics, has reported an overwhelming response to its newly-opened store in South Africa.

It has opened at Sandton City, north of Johannesburg.

Xiaomi disclosed some fans of the brand started queuing hours before the opening.

While some were targeting a new smartphone, other buyers showed interest in Artificial Intelligence + Internet of Things (AIoT) smart home products available.

On the smartphone side, the Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi A1 were in high demand, while the most popular AIoT items on the day proved to be the Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro, Xiaomi Electric Scooter Essential and Xiaomi Smart Band 5.

Some products that fans got to experience at the store included the flagship Xiaomi 12 Series and Xiaomi 12T Series devices.

The 200MP camera of the Xiaomi 12T Pro smartphone was a hot topic of discussion.

Xiaomi noted that “Making Quality Technology Accessible to Everyone” was not just a slogan for the company.

“It is becoming a reality for South African fans as the brand reaches another milestone in the country with this store opening.”

The company is planning Black Friday and Christmas specials in November and December respectively.

Xiaomi has been in the South African market since 2017. Statcounter rankes it as fourth in terms of market share locally.

– CAJ News