Travel to Cape Town on the increase

by DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – CAPE Town International Airport’s passenger statistics continue a positive trajectory.

In April, both domestic and international terminals recorded year-on-year monthly growth.

The international terminal saw a 39 percent annual growth, in April, when compared to the same period in 2022, with 218 000 passengers moving through the terminal for April.

Year-to-date, the international terminal is already depicting a growth percentage of 90 percent when compared to the same period in 2022, re-iterating the positive trajectory for the international terminal in 2023.

The domestic terminal recorded a 7 percent year-on-year growth in April when compared to the same period in 2022, with 574 000 passengers moving through the terminal.

The year-to-date growth (January-April) is 3 percent below 2022 figures.

Wesgro, the city’s and Western Cape’s marketing agency, stated the anomaly is because Comair was still operating until the end of May 2022.

“We expect to see a positive growth trend for the domestic market after May 2023,” the agency stated.

Two-way air cargo volumes meanwhile recorded 4 640 metric tonnes traded for the month of February, with a year-on-year growth of 14 percent when compared to the same period in 2022, also continuing the positive trend experienced in the passenger market.

Cape Town’s is the second-busiest airport in South Africa after O.R. Tambo, and sixth-busiest in Africa.

– CAJ News