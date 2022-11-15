Huawei unveils multimillion-dollar Angola tech park

from PEDRO AGOSTO in Luanda, Angola

Angola Bureau

LUANDA, (CAJ News) – THE unveiling of the US$80 million Huawei Angola Technology Park is an iconic moment in the Southern African country’s telecommunications and information technology sector.

President João Lourenço has officially opened the facility that also boosts Angola’s journey to fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks (5G).

Chinese Ambassador to Angola, Gong Tao, attended the momentous occasion also graced by cabinet ministers.

Lu Yuzhong, Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Embassy, and Chen Lei, President of Huawei’s Southern Africa Region, also attended the ceremony.

Gong said over the years, Huawei Angola had always attached great importance to fulfilling its social responsibilities, made every effort to popularize and promote communication technology knowledge, create employment opportunities and cultivate local young talent.

“This time, Huawei’s investment in the construction of a technology park in Angola fully reflects Huawei’s original intention of ‘In Angola, for Angola’,” the envoy said.

China has pledged its support to enterprises and Angola to carry out 5G and other communication technology cooperation, jointly create new highlights of China-Angola cooperation and help Angola’s digital economy develop.

Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Information Mário Oliveira, lauded Huawei as an important partner of the Angolan government in the sector.

Huawei officially entered the Angolan market 20 years ago.

The Chinese firm is running initiatives such as the Seeds for the Future, aimed at unearthing new talent in the sector.

“Huawei’s investment in the construction of a science and technology park in Angola demonstrates the solid partnership of mutual understanding and trust between Angola and China,” Oliveira stated.

The technology park is poised to provide high-level training and employment opportunities for Angolan youth.

Lei noted China and Angola were about to celebrate the 40th anniversary, in 2023, of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The two governments are working together to implement the outcomes of the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

– CAJ News