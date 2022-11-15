Super app Yassir expands to South Africa

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – RATED the most valuable start-up in North Africa, Yassir will soon be launching its on-demand grocery delivery services in South Africa.

“Yassir” means “easy” in Arabic, which speaks directly to the company’s mission to make people’s lives easier, explains Yassir South Africa General Manager, Timothy Kiluba.

Founded in 2017 by Algerian Noureddine Tayebi, the Yassir mobile app has taken the continent by storm, expanding its footprint to six countries and 45 cities where it is used by more than 8 million users.

“More than another grocery delivery service, Yassir aims to completely transform customers’ shopping experiences through offering unprecedented convenience, with targeted delivery times of just under 30 minutes,” Kiluba said.

Kiluba said the platform offers a one-stop-shop marketplace for thousands of products that are all housed and transported from dedicated sites that are exclusive to Yassir, ensuring quick and easy delivery right to our customers’ doorsteps.

“And, unlike other apps, we do not inflate product prices on our platform, providing a far more affordable shopping experience,” Kiluba added.

Yassir’s platform and business model has been lauded by global investors, as the app was recently awarded $150 million in Series B funding from well-known names such as BOND, DN Capital, Dorsal Capital, Quiet Capital, Stanford Alumni Ventures and Y Combinator.

Having raised $193,25 million in the five years since the company’s launch, it is now the most valuable start-up in North Africa and one of the highest valued companies in Africa and the Middle East.

– CAJ News