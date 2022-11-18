Durban jazz festival roars back for 20th edition

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Durban Jazz Festival is making a timely return ahead of the festive season.

Postponed previously because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will celebrate its 20th edition when held on December 26 at Hazelmere Dam, Verulam, north of Durban.

The festival has grown beyond being just a music festival to become the biggest musical experience on the South African calender.

The show opens a lot of job opportunities.

“Durban Jazz is coming back after lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic,” said founder of Durban Jazz, Mdu Ngcobo.

“It is coming back big time. I have got 20 artists lined up, 20 hours of live music and 20 minutes of fireworks, 20 tickets to give away,” Ngcobo said.

The give aways tickets competition will be released at the end of November.

The sale of early birds will start.

“It just going to be the real ultimate outdoor experience where revellers will enjoy the nice lineup. They will be also old schools DJ’s and R&B,” Ngcobo added.

Reveller, Zinhle Phungula, is a fan.

“I’ve never missed any of their event,” she said.

She first attended in 2011.

“I am happy it is back. I have saved my stokvel money for the December 26 as we spend day and night there,” Phungula said.

– CAJ News