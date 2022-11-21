Ohlange has a rich cultural heritage

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THERE is more to Durban than its warm beaches, beautiful hotels and tourist attractions.

The city also has a rich cultural heritage.

Among the iconic sites is the Ohlange Heritage Centre in Inanda, north of Durban.

It is a national heritage site.

At the site is a stature of Dr Langalibalele Dube, the first president of the now-ruling African National Congress (ANC).

The country’s first democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela, cast his vote at Ohlange.

Last week, the area was the centre of attraction as local and foreign dignitaries visited Dube’s grave.

Among these were KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, and Mandela’s widow, visited.

Mottley expressed her earnest wish to visit the grave.

“Our duty is to continue the struggle and it can only be continued by us, appreciating on that is where we stand,” she said.

“And that is where we come first and for most to pay our respect cause it comes extra mile and we thank the family. We will continue the struggle,” Mottley added.

– CAJ News