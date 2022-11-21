Plots to smuggle Nigeria drugs overseas thwarted

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – A WIDOW (56) is among several suspects arrested during an ongoing crackdown against the smuggling of drugs from Nigeria.

Some of the drugs were to be shipped overseas via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos.

The above-mentioned woman, a mother of four, was arrested over an alleged attempt to traffic 400 grammes of cocaine concealed in her footwear to Saudi Arabia.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) identified her as Ajisegiri Kehinde Sidika.

She was intercepted about to board a Qatar Airways flight.

Upon a critical examination of the pair of sandals she was wearing, two parcels of cocaine weighing were recovered from them.

She claimed to be a businesswoman trading in adults and children’s wear.

NDLEA also foiled an attempt by a tricycle parts seller, named Ayoade Kehinde Tayo, to send 1kg of Tramadol and Rohypnol to Turkey, via Cairo on an Egypt Airline flight.

Another suspected drug smuggler, Agbamuche Bright Nkeonye, and a female alleged accomplice, Adeoye Oluwakemi Fatimo, were arrested during an attempt to smuggle 1,1 kg cannabis and some Rohypnol capsules to Oman via Asky airline

Anti-narcotics officers attached also foiled attempts by traffickers to smuggle consignments of cannabis and ecstasy tablets concealed in tubers of yam going to Dubai.

Two men were arrested.

Another attempt to smuggle 5,6 kilograms of methamphetamine, cocaine and tramadol were discovered in items like play station, bicycles, motor propeller and local fabrics packaged for export to Australia and Cyprus through courier firms in Lagos.

Two suspects have been arrested.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, commended the officers for the arrests.

“He enjoined them and their compatriots across the country to stay focused and resilient in the pursuit of the agency’s corporate goal,” NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said.

