Zambian designers eye South American fashion market

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – BRAZIL is offering Zambian fashion designers an opportunity to penetrate the South American fashion industry market.

The Southern African country’s embassy in Brazil has been invited to participate in the 2022 Brasilia Trends Fashion Week to showcase its fashion, art and culture.

This will run from this coming Friday until Sunday, under the theme “Craftwork as a Development Alternative for the Future.”

Coillard Muvwema, Chargé d’affaires at the Zambian Embassy in Brasilia, said the event accorded his country an opportunity to show the world the country’s traditional apparels, rich culture and traditional music.

“From our discussions with the organisers, we hope to bring Zambia’s fashion creative designers to Brazil in 2023 so that they can be part of the fashion space that provides participants with trainings, workshops and lectures on how the Brazilian fashion market is designed,” he said.

Muvwema said the interaction between the embassy and event organisers would give Zambian fashion designers access to new international interactions with world’s renowned creative fashion experts, models and designers that attend the show, thereby facilitating knowledge transfer.

Maia Ben Toguchi, Brasilia Trends Fashion Week International Coordinator, is quoted by the embassy as saying she is aware of Zambia’s rich cultural fashion trends and her organisation would love the people of Brazil to experience it.

“It is an honour that we are going to have Zambia participating at the 2022 Brasilia Trends Fashion Week because it is a nation with diverse cultural richness that the world must know and there is no better time to do so than now,” Toguchi said.

– CAJ News