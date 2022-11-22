More parking for festive at O.R Tambo

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AIRPORTS Company South Africa (ACSA) has made more parking available at the O.R Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) ahead of the festive season.

An estimated 1 million people are expected to pass through Africa’s biggest airport during the season.

ACSA has repurposed Parkade 2 North to accommodate and alleviate the pressure at the Central Pick up point in Parkade 2 South.

These parking areas can all be used for the pick-up and drop-off of travellers or airport users.

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish all travellers happy festive and safe travels,” said Regional General Manager, Jabulani Khambule.

“As airport management we believe that the repurposing of Parkade 2 North will indeed make the travellers experience more pleasant,” he added.

However, users are warned not to exceed the allocated grace period. Should they exceed the grace period then the normal parking tariffs will apply.

ACSA reminded that the upper (departures) and lower (arrivals) roadways are strictly for quick pick-up and drop-off only.

Drivers may not leave their vehicles unattended because they will be clamped and a R2 000 fine imposed.

ACSA estimates that the average pick-up and drop-off transaction can take up to five minutes.

“We advise passengers to take this into account as they plan their entry or exit from the airport,” Khambule said.

– CAJ News