Pandemic inspired caterer serves Insane food

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE COVID-19 had a shattering impact on the hospitality industry but it inspired the founding of this home-based restaurant service.

Insane is the brainchild of Umlazi professional chef, Sanelisiwe Kubheka, who founded the business in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

The idea came about when restaurants were closed and workers sitting at home frantically waiting for things to return to normal.

Kubheka started Insane as an opportunity to make a plan for people to feel at a restaurant while enjoying professionally cooked food at home.

“I named it Insane because I wanted something with my name (Sane), and I make insane food,” she said in an interview.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic people were missing restaurant food,” Kubheka recalled.

“Then I started takeaways and did delivery as well. It works to my advantage,” she told Durban Today.

Kubheka’s business caters for weddings, traditional ceremonies, parties and functions like school farewell and company year-end functions.

“So far, it is doing well,” she said.

The menu depends on what the client wants.

“I do traditional food, English food and finger food,” Kubheka said.

She disclosed that people mostly order platters.

“I also do packages for school kids during their school farewell and year-end function parties,” Kubheka concluded.

– CAJ News