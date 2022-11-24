Cruise Vacations adjudged best agency in Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CRUISE Vacations has been recognised as the best cruise travel agency in Africa.

The award conferred on the Johannesburg-based firm serves to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in the global cruise sector through their annual awards programme.

“We are overwhelmed and absolutely delighted to have received this award and acknowledgement by the World Cruise Awards,” said Managing Director, Gaynor Galbraith Neill.

“Having emerged stronger than ever from the challenges of the past few years, this is an incredible accolade and endorsement.”

Neill hailed Ilse Stols, the Reservations Manager, Kirsten Botha, Client Liaison manager, as well as the sales team and support staff who had been dedicated to ensuring Cruise Vacations returned to full operation, post pandemic.

World Cruise Awards are the sister event of the World Travel Awards, which was launched in 1994 to celebrate excellence in global travel and tourism.

Originally part of the Starlight Cruises family, Cruise Vacations was established in 2010 to continue the representation in Africa for a range of some of the world’s most luxurious cruise products.

Cruise Vacations represent Silversea Cruises, Star Clippers, Scenic Cruises and Emerald Cruises in South Africa.

– CAJ News