Classy restaurant with longest bar

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – OPENED in December, the Black Bistro Lounge and Cocktail Kitchen is eager to make an instant impression.

Owners say it is now the most talked about hang out spot after opening at the Oceans Mall, itself opened a month earlier, at Umhlanga.

It also boasts what proprietors say is the longest bar in the KwaZulu-Natal province, at 27 metres.

Clients can eat in a restaurant that has three different look and feel areas.

Andrey and Joelene Marimuthu own the restaurant.

Joelene said it was fast becoming the go-to establishment for local and international tourists.

“Our aim is to reach the young affluent urban market,” she said.

“We do this by paying attention to detail. By doing so, we cater to the needs of our desired LSM (Living Standards Measure),” Joelene stated.

“Be prepared for a decadent dinner and all the glitz and glamour of opulent living at our venue,” added the co-owner.

“An array of premium cocktails to tickle your taste buds and mouth watering dishes from breakfast to seafood, red meat, poultry, pastas and burgers all under the roof. Pop the champagne cork to memorable celebrations at our gorgeous venue.”

Breakfast is served on the open terrace.

Black Bistro Lounge and Cocktail Kitchen received positive reviews from patrons on social media.

– CAJ News