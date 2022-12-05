Granny, pregnant woman nabbed for smuggling drugs

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – A GRANDMOTHER linked to cannabis smuggled from South Africa and a pregnant woman are among suspects arrested during crackdown on drugs in Nigeria.

A drug lord already on the run after escaping jail following a previous conviction, evaded arrest.

During the operations in recent days, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), confiscated over 5,5 tonnes of methamphetamine and cannabis sativa as well as 132 000 tablets of tramadol and 2 000 bottles of codeine.

Grandmother Ibinosun Sandra Esther (60) was arrested in Ibadan in the southwestern Oyo state in a follow-up operation following the seizure of 5,5kg “Loud” variant of cannabis imported into the country from South Africa.

The consignment, which she claimed was sent to her by her daughter was concealed in two giant speakers as part of a consolidated cargo that arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, on board an Air Peace flight.

In Okrika in the southern Rivers state, operatives this past weekend arrested a 29-year-old pregnant woman, Kate Ibinabo with 34,4kgs cannabis sativa.

It could not be ascertained where it was kept.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, however directed that she be granted bail pending delivery of the baby.

It is believed she is in her last month of pregnancy.

In the capital Abuja, operatives recovered 81 bags of cannabis weighing 1,278 tonnes when they raided the warehouse allegedly belonging to convicted drug lord, Ibrahim Momoh.

His suspected warehouse keeper, Richard Forson Gordon, was arrested.

Momoh was first arrested in 2014 and convicted in 2020.

He escaped prison after three months.

At the above-mentioned airport, NDLEA operatives arrested cargo agent, Salako Omolara Fausat, and an intending passenger to Brazil, Anyanwu Christian.

This after operatives intercepted 1,4 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed inside custard tins packed among cosmetics and foodstuffs.

Fuasat allegedly brought the consignment for Christian.

Another attempt by a freight agent, Adebisi Aina Hafsat, to export 3 000 tablets of tramadol, concealed in motor spare parts, to Gambia was thwarted.

The owner off the consignment, Afam Chibuke Stanley, was arrested.

Marwa commended officers of NDLEA in the region.

“Gen. Marwa charged them and their counterparts across other formations to continue to step up their offensives against drug cartels,” said Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesperson.

– CAJ News