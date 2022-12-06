King Shaka pilots digital declaration system

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) is piloting the Traveller Declaration System (TDS) of the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

This project is in alignment with the digitisation strategy of the Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA), which seeks to enhance efficiency, convenience and ease of travel, while ensuring safety, security and integrity of all airports as ports of entry.

“As an airport we are committed to supporting the initiative. We trust it will contribute positively to the end-to-end value chain,” said Nkosinathi Myataza, ACSA Regional General Manager.

SARSs has indicated that the TDS is not compulsory during the pilot phase.

Travelers who choose to use the old declaration system that they are accustomed to may do so during this phase.

Opened in 2010, KSIA is the primary international airport serving Durban.

It replaced Durban International Airport.

The airport serves the “Golden Triangle” that also includes Cape Town International Airport and O. R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

