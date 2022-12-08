eThekwini spruces up for the festive season

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality has embarked on a clean-up campaign ahead of arrivals peaking this festive season.

Parks, pools and the famous beachfront ashore the Indian Ocean are all being spruced up during the exercise.

Among other areas, a clean-up campaign took place in Bulwer Park in the Glenwood area. Municipal workers also repaired the popular Rachel Finlayson pool at the Durban Beachfront.

The municipality workers earlier cleaned the South Beach and Dr A. B Xuma Street.

Several illegal dumps were cleared during a clean-up held by the City in Cato crest, Ward 101 recently.

“Keeping the city clean is everyone’s responsibility,” Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said.

“We request all residents and visitors to do their bit by not littering,” the mayor added.

He assured all safety measures were in place in order for the visitors to have a memorable stay.

A clean up is imperative following the sewage crisis that led to the closure of Durban beaches. There were also concerns over littering, an eyesore in the urban eThekwini.

The Rachel Finlayson pool, despite remaining dysfunctional, also got a spruce-up.

“Yes after plans to renovate it, it remains derelict,” Kaunda said.

It formerly was a beachfront attraction.

Its continued closure has left the public frustrated, Kaunda conceded.

The mayor belies the appointment of a contractor for the refurbishment of the pool would have the pool running again.

– CAJ News