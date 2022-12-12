Eritrea conducts historic spine surgeries

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – A CHINESE medical team and Eritrean doctors are performing spine surgeries at Eritrean hospitals.

This is the first-of-a-kind type of treatment offered at the Halibet and Orotta National Referral Hospitals.

Dr Luul Bayterga, Medical Director of Halibet Hospital, noted all spine surgeries are major exercises that can carry higher risks because they are done closer to the nervous system.

The doctor thus the start of spine surgeries in the hospital created a respite for nationals with spine problems.

Dr Solomon Tsegay, bone and muscle surgeon, underlined the significance of the start of spine surgeries.

He said the Chinese medical team in addition to extending the medical support were transferring their knowledge to their Eritrean counterparts.

Dr Mihreteab Yemane, from the Department of Surgery on his part, said the start of spine surgeries in Halibet will enable nationals with spinal cord problems to get surgeries in their countries at low expenses.

They have already conducted successful spine surgeries on five patients.

Eritrean Patients who undertook spine surgery commended the opportunity created for them and called for its sustainability.

