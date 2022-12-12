Nigeria drugs cleanup a cat-and-mouse affair

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – NIGERIANS are increasingly devious to evade arrest as authorities sustain a crackdown against drug trafficking.

They have resorted to some of the most unorthodox means to ship their illegal stuff out of the country or to move it within the borders of the West African country.

But the long arm of the law is catching up with these cunning cartels.

In recent days, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have found parcels of cannabis weighing 6,30 kilogrammes concealed in sound systems (speakers) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The consignment was meant for Equatorial Guinea.

Two freight agents have been arrested in connection with the drugs.

Officers of the Directorate of Seaports Operations of the NDLEA also arrested a Malian, Dembele Ousmane, with 32 400 capsules of tramadol concealed in factory packed buckets of custard.

He was arrested attempting to travel to Mali, via boat at Ebute -Ero Jetty, in Lagos.

In the northwestern state of Kebbi, NDLEA operatives arrested two people with 117 bags of cannabis sativa, weighing over 1 000kgs, concealed under bags of oranges.

In the same state, officers have arrested two people and impounded their truck loaded with 114 bags of the same substance weighing over 1 100kgs, concealed under crates of soft drinks.

At the notorious Akala drug hub in Mushin area of Lagos, no fewer than 15 drug dealers, including two women, have been arrested with 1 400kgs of cannabis sativa as well as heroin, methamphetamine and codeine syrup.

A pregnant woman (30) has been arrested in the southern Delta state after 1 161kgs of cannabis were recovered from her warehouse.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retired), Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, urged the officers to intensify their efforts.

– CAJ News