ECOWAS anticipates peaceful Nigeria elections

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission is working towards non-violent elections in Nigeria.

Polls are set for February next year.

The ECOWAS Commission, through its Directorate of Political Affairs, continues its dialogue and mediation training and interactive engagements with members of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and other relevant stakeholders from the northwest and northeast geo-politcal zones of the country.

Engagements are held in Kano.

The four-day programme starting Tuesday is geared towards violent-free 2023 general elections in Nigeria with the enhancement of participants’ dialogue and mediation skills and platforms for addressing contentious issues.

This is aimed at contributing to the prevention and mitigation of electoral-related conflicts and violence before, during and after the polls.

The workshop is part of the ECOWAS’ strategic and operational support for the country’s peaceful 2023 general elections.

It is a follow up to a similar one with members of the IPAC and other relevant stakeholders from the Southwest geopolitical zone of Nigeria, held in Lagos state in November.

Political parties and presidential candidates pledged peaceful campaigns.

Nigeria has a history of violent polls.

– CAJ News