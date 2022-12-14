SA tourism sector to showcase in Asia

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – TOURISM operators in the Western Cape have an opportunity to showcase their services to the Asian market early next year.

They will be part of the South Asia’s Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) and the South Africa Tourism India Roadshow from February 8 to 18.

SATTE is recognised as Asia’s leading travel and tourism exhibition.

SA Tourism is calling on the industry operators in the Western Cape for possible selection to attend the SATTE and the roadshow.

SA Tourism pledged to assist the small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs) with expediting all travel plans and logistics.

SA Tourism will also be contributing towards market access for qualifying SMMEs who are ready for the India market and have an appropriate offering for this market.

This falls as part of the provincial package offered to provinces and shared by SA Tourism in India.

“Where possible SA Tourism will assist with funding some elements of the travel logistics, however, this is not guaranteed,” read a statement.

Wesgro, the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for the Western Cape, is acting on behalf of SA Tourism to facilitate industry engagement.

India is seen as having potential to challenge the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) as a top source market for South African tourism.

– CAJ News