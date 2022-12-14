ExploreAI Academy offers data science bursaries

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AFRICA’S leading data science academy, Explore AI Academy, is offering bursaries to the tune of R210 000 (US$12 256) for 2023.

Three individuals will receive bursaries to study a data science or data engineering course.

Each bursary is valued at R70 000.

“For ambitious and talented young people, this is the chance of a lifetime to change their future career trajectory through training as a data scientist or data engineer,” says Pete Kropman, head of growth for ExploreAI.

Applicants must register for the competition online. Once entered, the applicant must then encourage others within their social circle or networks to enter the competition as well.

“Creativity is key here. Using their social media networks and contacts with friends, colleagues, associates and family, they will encourage other ambitious potential data scientists to follow their example and enter too,” Kropman said.

There is no limit to the number of people that can be referred.

The three entrants with the most entries will have their course fee in 2023 fully covered.

The prizes are only applicable for ExploreAI Academy’s courses that start on January 16. The competition closes at midnight on January 9.

– CAJ News