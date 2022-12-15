Cocktails mastermind opens mobile bar

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – AFTER working as bartender and manager for many years, Mpilo Zuma decided to put his experience to good use.

Zuma, from Yellow Wood Park in Durban, now operates his own mobile bar.

The bar was established in 2020 and named Triple S Bars.

“I used to work in a restaurant as a bar manager,” Zuma recounted.

“I also learnt how to make cocktails online because I like it. I saw the gab of people wanting different drinks like cocktails but couldn’t get it unless they went to the restaurant, I then decided to open a mobile bar,” Zuma told Durban Today.

He explained the idea behind naming it Triple S Bars.

“The names of the people that are very important in my life start with ‘S’,” Zuma explained.

He said during COVID-19, when alcohol was banned they still supplied band services, deejaying services and Pyrotechnics which sustained the business through the difficult time.

“We are a multifaceted organization which doesn’t solely rely on mobile bars – even though that is our biggest focus,” Zuma said.

He told Durban Today that what makes them different from competitors is that they offer an exclusive service of mobile bars for all events.

“We offer sound for small and large events. We offer pyrotechnics and low fog for those who like a bit of drama to their event. We also offer a sound system that emits crisp, clear quality sound,” Zuma said.

He concluded, “We provide our services all over KZN and in other provinces. We cater (for) all kinds of functions (such as) weddings, 21st parties, umemulo to name a few.”

Umemulo, known as the “coming of age”, is an important Zulu ritual.

It celebrates a young girl’s journey into womanhood.

