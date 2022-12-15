Fastjet adds more Zimbabwe destinations

from DANAI MARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – FASTJET Zimbabwe is to commence services to Hwange National Park and Kariba, the two new domestic leisure destinations.

Commencing in March 2023, the flights will be from Harare and Victoria Falls to Kariba Airport and Hwange National Park Airport.

Fastjet will be using the Embraer E120, 30-seater turboprop aircraft.

Nunurai Ndawana, Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson, said, “We continue to demonstrate our commitment to the growth of tourism and the sustainability of air services in the markets we serve.”

Ndawana added, “The addition of these leisure destinations will greatly support our vision.”

The new flights to Hwange and Kariba will be supported with onward connections on Mack Air / South West Aviation into the Hwange National Park, the lodges of the Kariba eastern basin, the camps and operations in Mana Pools and the lower Zambezi.

Mack Air with South West Aviation will be developing a new hub at Kariba, along with their existing hubs in Victoria Falls and Harare, said Vivian Ruwuya, Fastjet Zimbabwe’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Hwange will add to Fastjet’s domestic destinations as well as provide straightforward connectivity for international customers flying in from Johannesburg, in South Africa.

– CAJ News