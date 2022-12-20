Braai spots epitomizes Durban’s vibrant culture

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – A TRIP to Durban is not complete without a visit to the shisanyama, a place where people come together to grill meat on an open fire.

This is the message by the Durban Tourism as it encourages tourists to experience first-hand the pulse of the city’s vibrant culture.

“No visit to Durban is complete without visiting one of our bustling townships,” Durban Tourism stated.

Durban has some of South Africa’s most vibrant and historic townships, or kasis in local lingo.

“Immerse yourselves in the rich eKasi Township lifestyle and experience first-hand the pulse of our vibrant culture,” the city’s tourism agency stated.

“Visitors must visit a local shisanyama restaurant to mingle with the locals, drink and eat together in a lively atmosphere,” it encouraged.

Mojos Car Wash and Shisanyama is of the most prominent shisanyamas in Durban.

In fact, car washes are key factor in township tourism.

Mojos is situated in the Chesterville area of Durban.

“People must come and have township experience while they listen to nice music while eating. They can also wash their cars here,” said the manager, Zanele Khumalo.

– CAJ News