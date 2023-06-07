China restates position against meddling in African affairs

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – CHINA’S top envoy to the United Nations (UN) has reiterated the country’s call against foreign interference in the domestic affairs of African countries.

Ambassador Dai Bing, Charge d’Affaires of the Permanent Mission of China to the UN, was speaking at the Security Council during a session on prevailing challenges in Central Africa.

He called for support for the countries of the region and praised the principle of “African solutions to African problems”, which seems to be increasingly implemented on the continent.

“Applying sanctions against them (countries) will only make the problems worse,” he argued.

Bing also called on the international community to carry out an objective assessment of the human rights situation in the region, without using this issue as a pretext to interfere in the internal affairs of the countries concerned.

Pleading for support to those countries that face security problems, the delegate said China was ready to support efforts on the front line of the fight against piracy.

He meanwhile highlighted the importance of climate change issues in the region, calling on developed countries to fulfill their commitments by facilitating technology transfer to enhance adaptation measures.

Bing pleaded for support for the sustainable development of the sub-region.

“A focus on economic issues could help resolve its security problems,” the envoy said.

Abdou Abarry, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Central Africa, welcomed the multiplication of calls for dialogue from the states of the region in order to find a lasting response to the structural and interconnected challenges of governance and human rights.

“Central Africa is richer in opportunities and resources than it is in challenges,” he assured.

Abarry, who is also the head of the UN Regional Office for Central Africa (UNORAC), was speaking at the end of his visit to the 11 countries that fall under the mandate of his office.

He met with heads of state and UN Resident Coordinators.

Conflicts in the Central African Republic and Democratic Republic of Congo among others featured prominently in his itinerary.

