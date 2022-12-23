China advocates for lifting of arms embargoes

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – CHINA has urged the Security Council to lift the arms embargoes imposed on some unstable African countries.

The Asian nation, a global powerhouse, argued this would create better conditions for the affected governments of these countries to improve their security capabilities.

Ambassador Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, expects the Security Council to continue to maintain unity on the issue of sanctions, adjust and lift the arms embargo measures against the Central African Republic (CAR), Sudan, South Sudan and other African countries.

China wants that done in a timely manner according to the changing situations in the respective countries.

Jun also welcomed the extension of the mandate of the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).

He noted at present, the security situation in eastern DRC is still grim, with armed groups occupying large areas, posing serious threats to people’s lives and property.

Under the current situation, the extension of MONUSCO’s authorisation is conducive to regional peace and stability and meets the expectations of DRC, Jun said.

“China voted in favor of the draft resolution,” the envoy said.

While arms embargoes are imposed on governments, rebel groups can secures weapons in illegal markets, exacerbating the insecurity in respective countries.

A positive resolution the Security Council recently passed abolishes the reporting requirement for the Congolese government to import weapons.

“China welcomes this,” Jun said.

– CAJ News