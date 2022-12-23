Cyber attacks projected to persist in 2023

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – CLOUDY, with a high chance of cyber attacks.

That is the forecast for 2023 by a software company, in reference to cyber attacks projected to continue and how cloud computing could be used to mitigate against such.

Veeam Software believes given the rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape, there is a growing sense that South African companies will rethink their cloud approaches to better prepare for rapid recovery in the event of potential ransomware and other cyber attacks in 2023.

Local businesses will have agility and resilience in mind as they plan for the year ahead, amid predictions of protracted rolling blackouts well into 2023 and an uptick in ransomware attacks over the past several months.

“For IT leaders, the keywords will be ‘protection’ and ‘recovery’,” Chris Norton, Veeam Regional Director for Africa, said.

The Veeam Cloud Protection Trends Report 2023 indicates across Europe, Middle East and Africa, 74 percent of companies have brought their workloads back to their on-premises data centres.

One of the reasons cited is that of having a fallback in the event there is a need for disaster recovery.

The report has revealed that 81 percent of organisations in the EMEA region anticipate having to look at cloud-based data protection in 2023.

The Veeam Cloud Protection Trends Report 2023 suggests that next year will see businesses in EMEA will leverage Backup-as-a-Services (BaaS) to gain operational and economic efficiencies as well as assuring data survivability from disasters and ransomware attacks.

Nearly every company surveyed in EMEA (98 percent) claims to use cloud services as part of their data protection strategy.

Veeam advises that a Modern Data Protection strategy is fundamental.

Norton urged firms to desist from seeing such issues as belonging to IT only but put them on the board’s agenda too.

“If a criminal thinks data is valuable enough to steal, surely it is valuable enough to protect,” he concluded.

– CAJ News