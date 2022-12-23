Kenya-Sino ties near 60-year milestone

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – CHINA and Kenya are strengthening bilateral ties ahead of the 60th anniversary of their establishing diplomatic relations.

The milestone will be reached next year.

This emerged from a meeting between Zhou Pingjian and recently elected President of Kenya, William Ruto.

Pingjian said China and Kenya enjoyed a profound traditional friendship.

“The practical cooperation between the two countries is mutually beneficial and fruitful,” the envoy said.

Pingjian noted the new Kenyan government had embarked on comprehensive governance.

“The development of China-Kenya comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership has broad prospects,” he added.

He said his government was committed to strengthening the cooperation with China in various fields such as infrastructure, manufacturing, vocational education and climate change.

Kenya is determined to jointly promote the development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, Ruto said.

The Mombasa-Nairobi Railway and other landmark facilities jointly built by China have promoted Kenya’s economic and social development.

Major investment projects such as the Nairobi Global Trade Centre have shown China’s confidence in Kenya business environment.

Kenya, East Africa’s largest economy, established relations with China at independence in 1963.

The Asian nation is Kenya’s largest trading partner.

