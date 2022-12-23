Durban the perfect destination post- retirement

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – FOR many, retirement can be a scary experience but not for Gape Ndimande, who has given up the chalk after 30 years of service.

Her newly-found status as a retiree has gotten off to a flier, a vacation to Durban with her family.

December 15 marked the last day at work for the 63-year-old. This ended a career that spanned three decades.

“I was a teacher for 30 years,” Ndimande said in an interview with: www.durbantoday.co.za, while at the Durban Beachfront.

She is from the Guateng town of Springs, over 548 kilometres away from Durban.

“I was looking forward to come here. I came here to spoil myself and swim,” Ndimande said.

She is one of scores of South Africans that have descended in Durban and have not been deterred by the negativity concerning the city’s beaches.

There have been reports of the beaches’ poor water quality due to the high Escherichia coli (E.coli) levels.

Most beaches have been reopened after months of closure.

Thoko Magagula and her partner have travelled to Durban from Mpumalanga Province.

“There is no place like Durban and it’s warm beach,” Magagula said.

Another issue of concern ahead of the festive season has been crime but the tourists allayed such fears, buoyed by a high presence of law enforcers.

“I feel safe as the Metro police, SAPS (South African Police Service) and security guards are all over the place,” Ndimande said.

Magagula shared the same sentiment.

“The cops are all over patrolling in cars while others are walking. We are safe here,” Magagula said.

More boots are on the ground towards enhanced police visibility. The police officers are out in full force patrolling all the tourist attractions and known hotspots.

“Safety and security of the residents of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is of paramount importance and motorists,” Col. Robert Netshiunda, KZN police spokesperson, assured.

– CAJ News