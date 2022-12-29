Africa’s top companies to work for announced

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AFRICA’S best performing employers and best companies to work for have been announced following a rigorous selection process.

The top 29 companies were chosen for their efforts to invest in creating a highly-engaged workforce, with an average engagement score of 83%, compared with a market average of 71%.

Best Places to Work in Africa Program Manager, Hamza Idrissi, said from a total of 500 organizations, their organisation came up with only 29 best performing companies that created engaging environments, fostering organizational agility, building engaging leaders while demonstrating outstanding people practices and workplace excellence.

“Leading organizations in Africa have demonstrated agility to respond effectively to disruptions while being connected to the needs of their employees. This recognition validates the commitment of several leading employers in Africa to provide their employees with a positive work environment that challenges and encourages them to develop personally and professionally,” Idrissi said.

He said the research showed that given the present challenges around talent retention in the continent, employees who did not see good career opportunities or agree with their organization’s response to their well-being were three times more likely to leave.

The panel voted Novo Nordisk, the global pharmaceutical company as Africa’s number followed by Dell, the American based technology company.

Groupe Vipp Interstis, a leading service provider in Customer Interaction operating across different countries in Africa, came third with Webhelp and Nestle completing the top five.

The panelists ranked these companies based on feedback from employees gathered through anonymous surveys and an HR assessment evaluating the people management practices against the best workplace standards.

The full top 29 list includes:

Novo Nordisk, Dell, Groupe Vipp Interstis, Webhelp, Nestle, Safran Group

Hilti, Roche, BSH, Comdata, Schneider Electric, Glucode Eaux Minérales d’Oulmès, Zitouna Takaful, Parkville Pharmaceutical, Asma Invest, eHealth Africa, Zoetis, AstraZeneca, Pharma 5, Groupe Banque, opulaire du Maroc, Jamjoom Pharma, EcoBank, Magrabi, Ooredoo, IHS Towers, Alsa, CDG Capital and Elezaby pharmacy.

– CAJ News