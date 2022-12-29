Cellulant wins Kenya’s payment brand

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – CELLULANT, the Pan-African payments technology company was voted Kenya’s Top Payments Gateway Brand at the Top Star Brand Awards 2022 held on Tuesday in the capital, Nairobi.

The award recognised Cellulant as a leader in fintech and payments that acknowledged the company’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

The Star brands are deemed to have achieved milestones with a history of success at the same time establishing themselves as trendsetters for newcomers to the industry.

An elated Cellulant Kenya Country Manager, Faith Nkatha Gitonga, said: “We are honored to receive this award and be recognised as a Top brand in Kenya. Owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we have seen a significant shift in the use of digital payments in the last 2 years.”

She added: “Cellulant has demonstrated exceptional performance in the payments industry, and we remain dedicated to providing our clients with cutting-edge products and services. This award recognizes our team’s hard work and devotion, and we are grateful for the support of our customers and partners. We are proud to add this award to our list of achievements this year and look forward to continuing to provide for our customer’s needs and support the economy’s growth and success.”

Also present at the awards ceremony was Cellulant Group Head of Global Marketing and Communication, Divine Muragijimana, who congratulated the company’s innovative strategy for its success story.

“Cellulant remains committed to providing innovative payments solutions and excellent customer service, and it is gratifying to see that our efforts have been recognized. We will continue to strive for excellence and to be a trusted and respected leader in the fintech and payments industry in Kenya,” Muragijimana said.

Cellulant serves top companies in Kenya that includes Naivas, Kenya Airways, Jambojet, Equity Bank, KCB, Bolt and Kenya power among others.

Cellulant prides itself as a leading Pan African payments technology company that provides locally relevant and alternative payment methods for global, regional and local merchants.

– CAJ News