South Sudan sends peacekeeping troops to DRC

JUBA – SOUTH Sudanese President Salva Kiir on Wednesday bid farewell to more than 700 peacekeepers to be deployed in the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Kiir told the troops to stick to the mission, maintain discipline and stay away from criminal activities.

South Sudan is sending a battalion of more than 700 strong forces allocated by the East African Community Regional Force to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (EACRF-DRC) to fight the M23 insurgency in the eastern part of DRC.

Kiir told the peacekeeping force to maintain order to bring about a good image of the country through the mission.

Angelina Teny, minister for Defense and Veteran Affairs, said the country is proud to be part of the regional peacekeeping force to contribute to peace and stability in the region and global peace, stressing that it is an opportunity to portray a good image of South Sudan.

Teny revealed that the force will be sent to the DRC immediately and will be stationed in Goma.

Since late March, M23 has been on the offensive in DRC’s northeastern province of North Kivu, with thousands of civilians displaced by ongoing fighting.

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in June called for the immediate deployment of a new regional military force to try to stop rebel violence in eastern DRC, where dozens of armed groups have been active for more than two decades.

– Xinhua News