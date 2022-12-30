Spa opens at the Durban Country Club

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Durban Country Club (DCC), celebrating its centenary year, has given health, beauty and relaxation enthusiasts something to celebrate- a spa!

The Sunbird Spa opened recently at the club, offering a variety of personal care treatments.

“We have four double-suite treatment rooms,” Cara Hankinson, the owner of the spa, said.

The facility is located on the ground floor opposite the pool entrance.

“An Esse exclusive Spa and stockist, we offer massage and facial treatments from Esse’s product range that are scientifically formulated for all skin types with prebiotics, probiotics and active ingredients to get your skin to its best,” Hankinson said.

Esse is a prominent South African skincare brand.

Noma Cele said she learnt of the opening of the spa on social media.

“I am planning to visit it on Friday to check the prices first,” Cele chuckled.

According to a post, services range between R360 for a hot stone full body massage and R780 for a Swedish massage.

Facials are between R420 for Esse Express and R950 for Esse Live Probiotic Exprerience.

DCC was established in December 1922.

– CAJ News