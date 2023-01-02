Festive season blitz nabs thousands of suspects

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – MORE than 3 000 suspects have been arrested and 130 illegal firearms confiscated this festive season as the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) authorities crack down on criminals this festive season.

The Ethekwini municipality is the focal point of the operations aimed at enhancing safety at a time KZN receives its highest numbers of visitors during the year.

“The intelligent driven operation led by the SAPS (South African Police Service) has aided in keeping the province of KwaZulu-Natal safer during this period,” Sipho Hlomuka, KZN Member of the Executive Committee for Transport, Community Safety, said.

He and the Ethekwini municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda conducted a walkabout at the beachfront to ensure the safety of visitors.

They also welcomed new recruits that beefed up the resort city’s crime-fighting initiatives.

Durban received 20 newly-trained police officers to deal with crime.

“The new officers from college were going to assist with enforcing the law while also fighting the shortage of police at different police stations,” Hlomuka said.

He said they were tightening up law enforcement and road safety plans in the province as the New Year begins.

A domestic tourist, Nomafu Ciya, from Eastern Cape said she felt safe in Durban.

“There is a large presence of law enforcers. They are keeping a close watch at the beach,” Ciya said.

– CAJ News