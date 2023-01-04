Sudanese ethnic clash claims 13 lives

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – AT LEAST 13 people have been killed following ethnic clashes in the non-state Abyei area between Sudan and South Sudan.

Five people were injured during the attack carried out by a combined armed group of Nuer and Twic Dinka.

The injured are all Ngok Dinkas.

Some 27 houses in the village were burnt down.

Approximately 200 well-armed herders from coordinated the attack that was however effectively contained due to the action of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

UNISFA troops were at the time of publishing patrolling the area to locate the remaining attackers and prevent any further attacks.

They are also protecting the Rumamier village and facilitating the return of local civilians who fled their homes.

“The troops have been put on high alert in the general area where the incident occurred,” said a UNISFA spokesperson.

The agency has opened an investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to the attack.

Brigadier General Abu Syed Mohammod Bakir, UNISFA’s Acting Head of Mission and Force Commander, condemned the attack.

“It can only contribute to the tension and chances of renewed violence in the area,” said the commander.

The Dinka are a group of tribes of southern Sudan.

They are mainly agro-pastoral, semi-nomadic people.

Abyei is contested between Sudan and South Sudan.

