HP unveils its latest devices

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HEWLET-PACKARD (HP) has announced new products and solutions it believes will recharge hybrid experiences to enable users thrive in the digital world.

The tablets, desktops, headsets as well as other accessories have been launched under the aegis of the Dragonfly Pro portfolio, Poly Voyager Free 60 Series Wireless Earbuds and E and OmenSeries monitors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas.

“Hybrid provides us with greater flexibility and freedom in our personal lives, but brings its own set of challenges for people to stay productive and connected to others,” said Alex Cho, HP President, Personal Systems, HP.

“HP is taking the headache out of hybrid by delivering powerful and best-in-class ecosystem experiences and industry-leading innovations,” the official added.

The Dragonfly Pro portfolio is aimed at freelancers, the Poly Voyager Free 60 Series Wireless Earbuds are said to be for exceptional audio experiences and the HP E-Series monitors to help take productivity to the next level.

CES, the prime technology event in the world, will be held until Sunday.

– CAJ News