KZN leaves lasting impression on Cape tourist

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – KWAZULU-NATAL was a hive of activity this past festive season, the first in three years to be celebrated without a lockdown.

Among those the province left an impression is Daluxolo Williams, who took the journey of more than 1 600 kilometres from Cape Town.

“I have visited Giba George Montain Bike Park where we rode bicycle and had lots of fun,” said Williams.

Giba George is in the Giba Valley alongside the N3 freeway just outside Pinetown.

Williams also visited the KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg.

“The place is rich in history and culture,” the tourist from Gugulethu said.

“It has unique collections and galleries that include birds. The workers are friendly; they educate you with a lot of things. I am planning to visit again,” Williams said.

The museum wrote on its online platforms, “The KwaZulu-Natal Museum strives itself in serving the people by interpreting material evidence of the natural and cultural world, one of the ways it does this is through travelling displays/museum in a box during its outreach initiatives.”

A museum in a box is an educational resource designed to bring the experience of a museum visit to people who may not have the opportunity to physically visit a museum.

These boxes often contain replicas of artifacts, specimens or other historical items.

The concept of a museum in a box dates back to at least the early 20th century, when museums began to create traveling exhibits and educational kits to bring their collections to a wider audience.

The museum was be closed from December 31 to January 3.

Williams disclosed this was not his first visit to KZN but previous visits were curtailed by financial limitations.

“This year I came well prepared. We do have sea in Cape Town but it is not like the KZN one,” he said, laughing.

