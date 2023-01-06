Rural-based lodge changes the hospitality narrative

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – NORMALLY neglected and enduring poverty and deprivation, rural areas are not places where you would expect to find luxury accommodation.

But that is where the Essential Lifestyle Country Logde is located, with a mission to attract more visitors to the Malangeni area of uMzinto in KwaZulu-Natal.

It was established in 2015 and is the only lodge in the area located in the South Coast.

“Although is in a rural area but we have luxury accommodation, with a pool, a spa and free Wi-Fi,” Ndumiso Mtolo owner and founder of Essential Lifestyle Country Logde, said.

“We decided to open a luxury that is going to attract visitors in our area. We have plenty rooms, which accommodate about 45 people,” he added in an interview.

He told Durban Today, www.durbantoday.co.za, that they decided to open a lodge so people will come and visit the area, which falls under the uMdoni Local Municipality.

Mtolo believes the location of the lodge in a secluded tranquil environment perfect for a family or couples retreat makes the establishment tick.

Essential Lifestyle Country Logde offers English breakfast, beef curry and rice, braai meat and pap with chakalala and salads for supper.

As the festive season draws to a conclusion, the lodge has in place specials from January until February.

“This is a free place. You can make merry even after hours,” Mtolo said.

“It’s unlike urban areas where noise is restricted. Here you can make merry until dawn,” Mtolo said.

For that, they operate a bar which opens 24 hours.

Clients are however allowed to bring their own beverages.

– CAJ News