New publicist aims to revive Durban’s status globally

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE newly-appointed Senior Manager for Tourism Information Services at Durban Tourism, Hlengiwe Magudulela, aims to help the city reclaim its space in the sector and restore its positioning globally.

“This will see me working with key stakeholders in the sector and collaborating with multiple institutions based on the outcomes of the Domestic Tourism Visitor Strategy and Market Intelligence Report,” she said in an interview.

South Africa’s prime travel destination, Durban is eager to revive its image globally after setbacks in recent years, including deadly riots, fatal floods and closure of beaches because of high e-coli bacteria levels.

In an interview with this Durban Today, www.durbantoday.co.za, Magudulela said she was passionate about tourism, technology, development and transformation in the sector.

“I am excited to bring to Durban the global trends that we are seeing in the tourism sector,” she said.

Magudulela was born in KwaMangqakaza in the northern KwaZulu-Natal region of Gingindlovu.

She completed her schooling at Eshowe High, proceeded to study Tourism Management studies at university, where she received a National Diploma and Btech: Tourism Management.

She also has various certificates from University of Pretoria.

Magudulela’s career started in 2007 at Ehlanzeni District Municipality, where she started out as an intern then proceeded to being Tourism Officer.

Her other stints were at BHP Billiton and National Department of Tourism, where she was Deputy Director: Project Sustainability Support.

Magudulela joined Durban Tourism this year, as Senior Manager.

“In my spare time, I love to read and take walks with my kids. I’m a coffee addict with a love for hiking and adventure tourism,” she said.

Magudulela has received a warm welcome to her new role.

“Welcome to the warmest place to be and we wish you all the best,” Durban Tourism stated.

– CAJ News