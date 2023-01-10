Holidays over but South Coast retains festive mood

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE period season is behind us, people have returned to their work and schools are about to re-open.

However, the summer season remains and the South Coast Tourism is making the most of this season to continue attracting tourists to this region of the KwaZulu-Natal province.

“Welcome to the South Coast of KZN, where the beaches are pristine and the water sports are endless,” the agency stated.

“We’ll take you on a tour of some of the top beach activities and water sports that this beautiful region has to offer,” South Coast Tourism added.

From surfing and boating to snorkeling and stand-up paddling, the South Coast is hailed as a true paradise for water enthusiasts.

“But the fun doesn’t stop there – the South Coast is also home to some of the best seafood restaurants in the country,” the agency added.

“We’ll showcase some of our favorite spots to grab a bite to eat, featuring fresh seafood straight from the ocean.”

This is in reference to the Indian Ocean.

Siphamandla Machi of the South Coast Tourism and Investing Enterprise (SCTIE) said they had a dozen attractive areas that people can visit.

These include Beaver Creek, Butterfly Valley, Extreme Adventures, KwaNzimakwe Multi-trails, KwaXolo Caves Adventures, Lake Eland Ziplines, Leopard Rock, Mac Valley Farm Stall, Ntelezi Msani Heritage Centre, Oribi Gorge Nature Reserve, Pure Venom Reptile Farm, The Red Desert and Wild 5 Adventures.

SCTIE promotes and facilitates direct investment to untap opportunities in the value chain and niche markets of South Coast key economic sectors.

– CAJ News