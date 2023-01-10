Zanzibar rated top travel destination for 2023

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania Bureau

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – ZANZIBAR has been named the number one travel destination for 2023.

Travelers Worldwide, which bestowed the status, hailed the Indian Ocean archipelago’s unique history, which features a blend of Arab, Swahili, Indian and Portuguese influences, as positioning the island as a must-visit destination this year.

This is also thanks to continuous infrastructure development and strategic response to the COVID-19 pandemic by the government of President Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

Zanzibar is heading back to its pre COVID-19 arrival record.

It has been predicted the archipelago is likely to surpass the record soon.

Zanzibar is 25–50 kilometres off the coast of mainland Tanzania.

It consists of numerous small islands and two large ones, Unguja and Pemba.

Tourism is the top income generator for the islands, outpacing even the lucrative agricultural export industry and providing roughly 25 percent of income.

– CAJ News