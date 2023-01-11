Sino-Malawi diplomatic ties expanding

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi Bureau

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – CHINA and Malawi are deepening relations as they commemorate the milestone 15 years of diplomatic ties.

Long Zhou, Chinese Ambassador, and former President of Malawi, Joyce Banda, discussed the expansion of ties in a meeting this week.

Zhou said his country, after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party last October, was embarking on a new journey that is anticipated to achieve new development and in turn bring new opportunities to developing countries.

“At the new starting point of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, China will continue to deepen the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries under the guidance of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, so as to better benefit the two peoples,” he said.

Zhou spoke positively of the long-term contributions made by the Asian nation to the development of China-Malawi relation.

The envoy said China would continue its commitment to the practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields and play a role in promoting greater development of bilateral relations.

Banda said, “China’s development achievements are obvious to all.”

“The way of governing the country of the Communist Party of China is worth learning from and learning from developing countries such as Malawi,” she added.

China and Malawi formally established diplomatic relations in December 2007, under the leadership of Presidents Hu Jintao and Bingu wa Mutharikha (now late) respectively.

– CAJ News