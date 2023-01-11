Partnership shields SA users from cyber crime

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE protection of South African users from cyber criminals has received a major boost after cyber security firm, Kaspersky, partnered with Vox, an internet service provider and telecommunications operator.

This partnership follows the realisation that malware infections and data theft were fast becoming a serious problem in Africa’s most advanced economy.

“Cyber security is important to Vox, and we aim to offer cyber security services to a wider audience,” Richard Frost, Head of Product Cyber Security at Vox, assured.

To enable that, the company uses a subscription basis model to allow clients to reduce once off expenditures and gain access to a monthly service.

“We expect this to boost cyber protection levels for many users in South Africa,” Frost said.

“For Vox, the partnership with Kaspersky also helps to expand the value-added service portfolio and generate a new source of revenue.”

According to Kaspersky Security Network statistics, in South Africa about every third user was affected by online and offline threats throughout 2022.

“This is a challenge for both corporate and home users,” commented Amir Kanaan, Managing Director for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Kaspersky.

The executive said Kaspersky had been delivering award-winning cyber security solutions for over 25 years and as a result of the partnership with Vox, their solutions became available for more users in the region, increasing protection levels.

“The partnership will also help to increase the average revenue per unit and lifetime value by providing a range of seamless privacy and security services for customers’ devices,” Amir said.

– CAJ News