More time to enter the Durban tourism awards

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE closing date for entries to the second annual Durban Tourism Business Awards has been extended to Friday.

It was initially set for last Saturday.

“Businesses and the public are notified that the application submission date for the Durban Tourism Business Awards has been extended from 14 January to 20 January 2023 to allow for more businesses to apply,” Durban Tourism stated.

The awards will take place in June.

Entries were opened in November last year.

The inaugural awards were held for the first time in June last year.

“They proved to be a huge success in promoting excellence and innovation within the tourism sector as well as widely marketing the City’s tourism gems,” eThekwini municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said.

He said in the second awards, organizers will offer cash and development prizes to winners and runners-up.

“This is to help elevate their businesses,” Mayisela explained.

Categories include Accommodation, Crafters, Event Organisers and Promoters, Entrepreneurship, Meetings, Exhibitions and Special Events, Rickshaw Pullers, Special Achievement, Service Excellence, Sustainable Development, Tour Operators, Tourist Guides, Upcoming Filmmakers and Visitor Experiences Awards.

Following the entry process, the tabulation and audit approval will take place until January 28.

This will be followed by public voting and the judging process.

This includes physical visits to the nominated businesses.

– CAJ News