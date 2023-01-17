Isandlwana Battlefield a hive of weekend activity

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THIS coming Sunday marks 144 years into one of the most iconic battles of the Anglo-Zulu War and the history of South Africa overall.

The day will be under the aegis of the Isandlwana Battlefields, where that particular battle took place on January 22, 1879.

On that fateful day, a Zulu force of around 20 000 warriors took on the British Empire’s 1 800 soldiers at the Isandlwana Hill, resulting in a crushing defeat for the British.

“This battle marked a turning point in the war, and it’s a pivotal moment in South Africa’s history,” KwaZulu-Natal Tourism stated.

The agency noted the Isandlwana Battlefields is not just about the past, and the area had become a tourism destination.

“Today, it’s a popular tourist destination, where visitors can learn more about the battle and the history of the area through guided tours and museum exhibits.”

The area is also home to a diverse range of activities and attractions, including hiking, wildlife watching and cultural experiences.

Mayor of King Cetshwayo District Municipality, Thamsanqa Ntuli, said commemoration is not just another opportunity to hold an event but a reservoir of strength to the Zulu nation.

“The AmaZulu nation is faced with a new challenge of defending the land under the Ingonyama Trust, which is under the threat of being taken,” Ntuli said.

The Anglo-Boer War, which also known as the South African War, was also fought between the British Empire and two independent Boer states, the South African Republic and the Orange Free State, over control of South Africa.

It was fought from 1899 to 1902 and resulted in the deaths of thousands of people, including many civilians, and had a profound impact on the country and its people.

Visitors can explore the history of the Anglo-Boer War by visiting war memorials and museums in the area that tell the story of the war, its causes, and its impact.

