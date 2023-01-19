China-South Africa trade hits record high

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE trade volume between China and South Africa reached US$56,7 billion in 2022.

This represents an increase of 5 percent from the previous year and a record high.

Chinese Ambassador to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong disclosed the figures the Chinese Embassy in South Africa held the “2023 Happy Chinese New Year and Overseas Chinese New Year Reception.”

He noted China had been South Africa’s largest trading partner for 14 consecutive years.

Chen said China will continue to maintain its status as the world’s second largest economy in 2023, and its economy will develop steadily.

He projected that the annual gross domestic product (GDP) will be about US$18 trillion.

“China’s economy has strong resilience, great potential and vitality, and its long-term fundamentals are sound,” the envoy said.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Africa.

Chen noted the two countries had carried out fruitful cooperation in international organizations and multilateral mechanisms, jointly promoted the reform of the international governance system, and jointly safeguarded the fundamental interests of Africa and developing countries.

Former South African president, Kgalema Motlanthe, concurred.

“The mutually beneficial and win-win friendly cooperative relationship between South Africa and China has brought benefits not only to the people of the two countries, but also to the people of the world,” Motlanthe said.

– CAJ News