Mauritius meets 1 million bookings milestone

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – MAURITIUS has reached a tourism milestone with more than 1 million bookings over the past 12 months.

Figures are from January 1, 2022 and January 1, 2023.

This achievement is credited to the joint marketing initiative spearheaded by Deputy Prime Minister, Louis Steven Obeegadoo, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA).

“I wish to thank all our partners in the hospitality industry for their hard work and dedication into helping Mauritius reach this milestone of 1 million visitors, despite all the challenges we faced,” said Arvind Bundhun, Director of MTPA.

“This is proof that when we all work together, we can stand up to any challenges. Mauritius is now firmly back as one of the world’s most inspiring destinations and we look forward to welcoming returning and new visitors alike to our shores this year to experience our range of offers,” Bundhun said.

The government has set a target of 1.4 million visitors during the calendar year 2023.

A major success of 2022 was the launch of the Premium Visa scheme to attract the growing number of digital nomads. These are remote workers who travel to different locations on a regular basis.

Mauritius issued around 1 000 such visas by the end of the year.

Prospective international home buyers were encouraged to relocate to Mauritius through various real estate schemes, which grant permanent residency status to foreign homebuyers in Mauritius.

They can also generate revenue through these properties via a rental pool.

International hospitality brands are investing in Mauritius under this scheme.

Bundhun believes Mauritius is uniquely placed to benefit from the increasing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly holidays.

In addition to a premier luxury holiday destination in the world with a high rate of return, Mauritius is rated one of the most business and investment friendly locations.

“We are delighted to be welcoming more than a million visitors in 2023 and look forward to achieving the challenging targets that we have set for ourselves,” Bundhun.

– CAJ News