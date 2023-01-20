Energy Crisis: Time the world looks to Africa

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania Bureau

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania has urged the world to look to Africa Africa for energy, amid the raging global climate, energy and geopolitical crises.

She was speaking at the 53rd World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, at a session titled “Repowering the World.”

“We have everything when we talk about green energy – cobalt, copper, nickel… You can extract and manufacture in Africa, provide energy to Africa and take it to other countries,” Hassan said.

She said Africa needs a lot of energy as many Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies are being applied there.

A lot of related manufacturing is carried out there as well.

“We want to build regional power pools in East and Southern Africa… if any region has a shortage, the other could supply it,” Hassan said.

Instead of Europe, Japan or India pursuing unilateral policies, more concerted efforts are needed to tackle the energy crisis that is truly global in nature, Hassan added.

WEF convenes the world’s foremost leaders.

This year, it is under the theme, “Cooperation in a Fragmented World.”

The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), of which Tanzania is a member, has immense potential for renewable energies.

The world is eager to move to renewable to avert climate change.

– CAJ News