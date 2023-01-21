Huawei rises in South Africa’s Top Employers ranking

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI South Africa has enhanced its status as a top employer in the country.

This is according to the Top Employers Institute’s rankings, which place the technology company as one of the top 20 Top Employers in South Africa.

Huawei affirmed that while it has been accredited for six consecutive years, its improved ranking is a validation of the hard work it has put into employee wellbeing and development.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent Human Resources (HR) policies and people practices.

“We are incredibly proud of the advances we’ve made as an employer and are honoured to be recognised as one of South Africa’s top 20 employers,” said Huawei South Africa HR Director, Daniel Jiang.

“In particular, we’re proud to have seen improvements in our rating for employee wellness, due to our programmes for staff physical and mental health,” Jiang said.

Huawei also saw improvements in its diversity and inclusion scoring as a result of programmes aimed at fostering a more unified workplace.

Jiang assured that Huawei South Africa would continue to build on its strengths and address challenges as well as on areas that require greater attention.

This includes addressing the sector’s major skills shortages.

“We have put in place different interventions to overcome this challenge, mainly through skills transfer and skills training,” Jiang said.

The company has focused on increasing its professional talent pool.

“This year we have a big intake of interns and graduates, whom we hope will grow their careers within the organization,” Jiang said.

Huawei also taps into its ICT Talent Ecosystem, which supports training in the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Cloud and fifth-generation (5G) technology.

Huawei has trained over 16 000 people over the past two years.

“We look forward to these interventions taking root and improving year on year,” Jiang said.

“Huawei is committed to our staff, as well as their overall wellbeing because we recognise that they have always been, and will continue to be, our greatest asset.”

This year, 11 Huawei representative offices received Top Employer accreditation, up from nine last year.

Mozambique and Tanzania now join Angola, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda and Zambia.

David Plink, Top Employers Institute CEO, said, “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations.”

“We have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2023.”

Plink said these employers always shown care for the development and well-being of their people, by so doing so, collectively enrich the world of work.

“We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2023,” Plink concluded.

– CAJ News