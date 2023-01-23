Disabled pair arrested in Nigeria drugs onslaught

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – A BLIND, elderly man and a leper have been arrested in the ongoing clampdown against illicit drugs in Nigeria.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), which also thwarted efforts to smuggle drugs into Nigeria via some airports, reported the arrests.

This past Friday, NDLEA officers in the southwestern Osun state took into custody a blind 67-year-old man, Aliyu Adebiyi, after 234 kilogrammes of cannabis was found in his house in Atakumosa East.

Similarly, a leper said to be notorious for drug dealing Haruna Abdullahi (45), has been arrested in the Garko town of the northern Kano state.

NDLEA operatives found him in possession of 2,2kg of cannabis and various quantities of Diazepam and Exol.

At the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, in the southern Enugu and the Tincan seaport in the commercial capital Lagos, the agency thwarted efforts to bring into Nigeria 126,95 kilograms of cocaine and skunk, concealed in herbal tea packs and imported vehicles.

Alleged drug cartels from Brazil and Canada are behind the consignment.

A joint examination carried out on a container marked from Montreal, Canada at Sifax Okota Bonded Terminal by NDLEA operatives attached to Tincan Command led to the discovery of 110,75kgs of cannabis Indica concealed in two of the four vehicles in the container.

At the Enugu airport, an Ethiopian Airline male passenger, Eze Christian Ikenna (42), coming from Brazil via Ethiopia was intercepted on arrival.

A search of his two bags revealed 19 sachets which he claimed to contain herbal tea but were later found to be cocaine weighing 16,20 kilograms.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, commended officers involved in the operations.

“He charged them and their compatriots across the country to remain steadfast and focused on winning the war against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria,” Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesperson, said.

– CAJ News